Burglary suspect on motorized skateboard leads Spring Hill police on chase

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police arrested a 20-year-old burglary suspect who reportedly broke into the Electronic Express on Crossings Blvd. early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the store just before 1:30 a.m. to an alarm call. When they arrived, they observed the suspect, later identified as Riley Hager, leaving the back of the store.

Hager then fled on a motorized skateboard and officers started chasing the suspect in their patrol cars.

The suspect led officers on a short pursuit through the parking lot and then onto Crossings Circle which was caught on dashcam. Officers got out of their patrol cars, at the intersection of Columns Way and Crossings Circle, and began chasing the suspect on foot.

Spring Hill Police arrested Riley Hager (20) on Thursday, June 10.

Hager was apprehended a short time later after a brief altercation with officers.

He told police that he went into the store after finding the door open.

Hager was charged with burglary, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.