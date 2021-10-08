WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police need your help finding Theodore Porter after they say he pulled the trigger in a shooting at a busy intersection.

The bullets narrowly missed people in the area, but a business was hit by the gunfire.

Police say Porter started shooting Monday at East Broadway and 14th Street, in broad daylight in the morning.

Theodore Porter

It’s unclear who officers believe Porter tried to target but several bullets hit a fish market. You can see the damage to the door.

We talked to the owner of the fish market, and for safety concerns he asked to not be identified.

Besides the door, he said a window and a display case inside his business were also damaged by the gunfire.

Nothing like this has ever happened here, he said. West Memphis has always been a great place to do business.

Now the small business owner must make repairs, but he’s thankful no one was hurt.

If you know where Porter might be call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers that number is 870-732-4444. You could get a cash reward.