Bucks’ 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 50 years.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo. It was a dominant performance in just his first appearance in the finals. He was named MVP of the series.

In Antetokounmpo’s old neighborhood in Athens, Greece, local fans watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals at a small cafe, following the progress of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns.

It’s where Antetokounmpo, as a teenager, used to stop for a snack before basketball practice.

The cafe owner remembers him as a “simple, humble, and polite” young man and says he hasn’t changed with stardom, which now includes an NBA title and series MVP award.

Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.