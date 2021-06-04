Memphis woman is breaking down barriers and helping others along the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet video editor and director Chassidy Jade, or “Edit Bae” as people like to call her.

“I thought it was a nice play on what I do and then people just fell in love with it,” she said.

Chassidy has quite the resume.

“The biggest ones I’ve worked with– Chris Brown, Big Sean, which was my first tour. Then once I started doing commercials, I was working with Judge Mathis, Steve Harvey and Ellen for a long time and then I worked with Diddy, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross,” she said.

While working with an ad agency for companies like Converse and Calvin Klein, it’s easy to understand why she scored one of her biggest and most meaningful gigs yet.

“I’m the first person of color, and youngest and only female, who has had a senior editor position for the NBA,” she added.

It’s a position that the 31-year-old didn’t think would be in her future.

“I was a little taken back like, y’all want me to be senior editor? Like wait a minute. For the entire NBA? Like, hold on,” she remembered.

She was happy but it was the hardest job she’s ever had. No longer the senior editor, today she still edits for the league but is also doing a lot of work across the city of Memphis.

She also hosts an Edit Bae camp that focuses on promotional editing.

“Eventually I would love to do that with my course. Have it in HBCU’s and you can take it as an elective,” she said.

Her company is called Crown Me Royal Labs and is a way to help up and coming artists of color. Her big hosting events became so popular she now takes submissions and applications.

“We do a lot of art shows, highlighting independent Black filmmakers and artists in Memphis and Miami and we do a lot of screenings and art shows in the city,” she said.

The hope is to reach those who look just like her who may not have the tools or resources for the job, or even know careers like her’s exist.

“More exposure, more events, more classes, more access is key. Really letting people open the door for other people and letting them know what’s going on,” she said.