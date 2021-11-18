From making films at home to hosting screenings in a local theater, two brothers in Memphis are excelling in the world of production with their new company.

One brother had dreams about being a director when he was a kid and another discovered an interest in journalism.

The two always wanted to make people laugh, so they came together to create something that would.

No matter the location in Memphis, two brothers are able to turn it into a production set.

Like siblings, brothers Caleb and William Suggs don’t even agree on the little things, like who birthed their biggest idea. But what does seem to flow is the partnership in their new production company, Studio Suggs.

“One thing I hear from people of color is that it’s so great to see two black people that are building something in Memphis in their own city and making something successful out of it,” Caleb said.

But no matter race, age, or preference, the Suggs brothers said it’s easy to find entertainment and inspiration in their films.

“The very first thing you see on camera, you see Hispanic couple, and then it whips around. and then there’s a White couple, and then you turn around, and there’s a Black couple

Younger brother Caleb has taken the reins on writing the scripts and directing.

“Caleb is like nonstop 24/7 when he’s not at work, he’s doing something,” William said.

The two turn filming into full pre and post production, completing most of the work out of their own bedrooms, making movies come to life and even hosting screenings in a local theater.

“We have a lot of stake in entertainment, and in comedy in a way that nobody else seems to be delivering,” Caleb said.

Expanding their roots in comedy and entertainment, the two have collaborated with locals who have interests in acting, directing and producing as well.

“What we want to do is boost people, give them the opportunity to shine and create more opportunities for them down the road,” Caleb said.

Since working with Studio Suggs, the two say crew members have landed gigs for other films, fulfilling one of its goals and purpose in production.