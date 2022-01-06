MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bakery business now has a new meaning after a mother and daughter duo has taken their family connection to the kitchen.

Nine-year-old Mariah Thomas is following in her mother’s footsteps as a bakery owner.

“She would come and would work with me and she would receive the hugest tip,” mother, Da’Livya Gordon said.

Gordon and her daughter, Mariah, have been baking together for 10 years.

But how so? Mariah is only 9.

“You can say we both have been in the game for the same amount of time,” Gordon said.

She’s been baking with her mom since she was baking in her mother’s stomach before she was even born.

From cakes, to candy, to any sweets in between— the two work at Dee’Lightful bliss bakery, preparing all you need to support a sweet tooth.

“What’s fun about it is we always make a mess and we laugh and we dance in the kitchen a lot,” Gordon said.

From dance moves in the home kitchen to twirling in the bakery, the duo is now dancing in another location.

Twenty minutes away is a fairly new bakery selling sweets and ice cream.

This one belongs to mariah.

Her mother says she loves the idea of owning her own business.

“I thought about a name and I was thinking Sloppy Sprinkles would be our name because the ice cream is sometimes sloppy and then you could just sprinkle some sprinkles on there,” Mariah said.

Sloppy Sprinkles is a hard to miss decorative purple store inside of the Southland Mall.

It opened back in November of last year and, according to the boss, it’s doing pretty well.

“They say, ‘Oh, Mariah’s cookies and ice cream are so delicious. Oh, can I buy some more?’ They buy like a lot,” Mariah said.

Dee’Lightful Bliss also started in Southland Mall before moving to Summer Avenue.

It has been a full circle moment for Da’Livya as her 9-years-old daughter is not only learning recipes but really grasping the ins and outs of owning a business.

“I’m going to be the world’s best baker ever. And I might be in the show or I might be on TV again,” Mariah said.