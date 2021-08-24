Brandon Theesfeld expected to plead guilty in murder of Mississippi student Ally Kostial

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of fellow University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Theesfeld, the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial in 2019, is expected to plead guilty in an Oxford court Friday, his attorney said.

Tony Farese confirmed that Theesfeld is expected to enter a guilty plea Friday at 10 a.m. to a reduced charge of 1st-degree murder. He had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder.

Kostial, 21, was found dead near Sardis Lake in Mississippi in July 2019. Authorities say she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Theesfeld, who is from the Dallas area, was captured a few days later at a gas station in Memphis.