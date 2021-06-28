Bond denied for suspect in Arkansas officer’s murder

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man charged with capital murder in the death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple has been denied bond, according to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Elija Andazola Sr., 18, of Bella Vista, will be held without bond on a capital murder charge, Judge Robin Green ruled in the Benton County District 1 Circuit Court.

An arraignment date for Andazola is set for August 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. in Benton County Circuit Court Division 2.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, also charged in Apple’s death, is set for a bond hearing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shawna Cash

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed on Saturday at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

Andazola and Cash were arrested after a subsequent police pursuit.

