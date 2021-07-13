Body found inside burning Orange Mound home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was discovered in Orange Mound following a fire early Tuesday morning and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials were called to Dallas Street after a home went up in flames around 5:30 a.m. That’s when firefighters said they found a man dead in a bedroom.

Preliminary information suggests this case may be a homicide, authorities said.

BREAKING: Orange Mound: Dallas St BLOCKED in both directions south of Douglass Ave due to fatal house fire. pic.twitter.com/ttntmyk45O — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 13, 2021

It’s unclear how the individual died and no arrests have been made. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.