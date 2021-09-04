Body found in vacant building on Lamar Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Saturday in a vacant warehouse on Lamar Avenue near Park Avenue, police said.

Officers were called at 1:10 p.m. to 2205 Lamar, where they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

The address where the victim was found is the old United Equipment warehouse, which towers over Lamar Avenue near Park Avenue. Two local arts organizations this year announced plans to transform the empty landmark into a mixed-use development called Orange Mound Tower.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Shooting on Shelby Drive

Performance Distributors

Brian Caruth/Victim

Vigil held for Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

Knoxville firefighters save woman from flood waters

Thousands traveling for Labor Day weekend as Tennessee breaks COVID infection records

More News