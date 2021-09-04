Body found in vacant building on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Saturday in a vacant warehouse on Lamar Avenue near Park Avenue, police said.

Officers were called at 1:10 p.m. to 2205 Lamar, where they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

The address where the victim was found is the old United Equipment warehouse, which towers over Lamar Avenue near Park Avenue. Two local arts organizations this year announced plans to transform the empty landmark into a mixed-use development called Orange Mound Tower.