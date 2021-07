BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police are investigating after a young boy was found alone outside early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, BPD posted a picture of the child trying to find out his identity and said the boy was turned over to DHS care.

Shortly after, police said they have identified the child and a parent was at the station talking with officers.

The Blytheville Police Department said they, along with DHS, will continue to investigate the situation.