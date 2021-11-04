MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Black Child Book Fair Tour is coming to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis, aiming to provide “positive and quality literature for our children.”

The tour will be at the library at 3030 Poplar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Darryl Harvey, a writer and journalist who founded the Chicago Black Authors Network, is president of the Black Child Book Fair Tour.

His group says Black children need to see faces that look like theirs and stories about people who look like them, written by people like them. Unfortunately, books for Black children can be hard to find.

The Black Child Book Fair Tour is held in partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated, Memphis Chapter.

This year’s theme is “Bringing us Together, Taking us Forward.”