Bizarre shooting at Frayser gas station leaves police scratching their heads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting at a Frayser gas station Sunday night, and they’re now working to track down both the gunman and the victim.

Detectives rushed to the scene of a shooting on Ontario and North Watkins outside the gas station, but it’s what they didn’t find is cause for concern. Around 11:30 Sunday night, a man stumbled into the Marathon gas station, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Before the clerk could react, the man was gone.

Investigators said an Audi pulled alongside a Jeep when shots rang out. The passenger of the Jeep was badly hurt in the gunfire. Police cameras recorded the incident but have still yet to locate the attacker or the victim as they both fled under cover of darkness.

Investigators said they found several spent shell casings on the ground and blood on the pavement, but no victim. Police checked nearby homes and hospitals for the injured man, but to no avail. The victim’s whereabouts are still currently unknown.

This area is no stranger to crime. Just three months to the day of this shooting, a man was arrested for vandalizing the same store. This rising trend of crime is something people in the neighborhood know all too well.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901 528 – CASH (2274). All calls are confidential.