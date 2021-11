MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police responded to a Binghampton shooting that left one injured Thursday afternoon.

Police said one male shooting victim was located at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Johnson Avenue. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot wearing a red cap, a black hoodie, and dark pants.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH.