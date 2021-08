MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bikers and bike lovers will have to wait two weeks before they can return to Beale Street.

In a post on Twitter, Beale Street announced Bike Night is postponed until August 18 due to noncompliance with Bike Night rules.

Additionally, the post states the helmet mandate will be enforced and reminded riders they cannot do any burnouts on Beale.

We look forward to a safe and fun return in two weeks! — Beale Street (@BealeStreetMphs) August 4, 2021