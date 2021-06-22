Best Prime Day deals for back-to-school shoppers

Have a teen headed off to college in the fall? Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up all those must-have items for dorm life — from bedding to kitchen supplies.

WHICH PRIME DAY DEALS ARE BEST FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPERS?

With Prime Day once again falling in the summer, Amazon is offering enough can’t-miss deals that it feels like Christmas in July. The timing also means you can find plenty of early deals on back-to-school products for students of all ages. From laptops and tablets to backpacks and trendy back-to-school clothing, you can get some excellent deals on essentials for your young ones heading back to class.

The deals are broken down by category for easier shopping — including sales on trending products, laptops and tablets; earbuds and audio gear; backpacks and other school essentials; college dorm essentials and back-to-school outfits.

TRENDING

Arteza Set of 72 Colored Pencils

For art projects and special reports, you’ll want to head back to school with a set of high-quality colored pencils. Arteza’s Set of 72 Colored Pencils is on sale for just $27.19 and offers nearly every shade you could need.

Paperage 2-Pack Pocket Notebooks

After a summer of computers and phones, it’s time to dust off your pens and buy some new notebooks. Since these Paperage Pocket Notebooks are on sale for the low price of $9.56, you can stock up enough to last all year long.

Amazon Essentials Boys’ Cargo Jogger Pants

Have your children’s old pants seen better days? Replace worn-out pants with the Amazon Essentials Cargo Jogger Pants — the perfect pair to get them through this school year. With a low price of $12.50, you can buy more than one.

Levi’s Girls’ 720 High Rise Super Skinny Fit Jeans

Buying on sale is a must for kids who outgrow clothes every year. So grab these jeans while they’re discounted for Prime Day.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags

Make packing those school lunches much easier — and more eco-friendly — with reusable zipper bags. Stasher Platinum Silicone Reusable Storage Bags are on sale for the low price of $38.49 and can keep sandwiches as fresh as your usual Ziploc bags.

Comfee 1.6 Cubic Feet Solo Series Retro Refrigerator

Need a compact fridge to keep all your dorm room snacks and beverages fresh? The Comfee Solo Series Retro Refrigerator is on sale for 20% off and features an adjustable thermostat for perfect chilling.

Other top deals in this space

LAPTOPS AND TABLETS

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

Pick up this Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop during Prime Day so your kid will never miss another Zoom class or an important assignment. Whether you’re upgrading to a newer model or buying their first laptop, this one is an excellent choice.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Since Amazon is hosting this Prime Day event, it’s no surprise that we see the best savings on Amazon products. It’s unlikely you’ll find a better price for the Fire HD 10 tablet, so we recommend picking it up for $79.99 while you can.

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1

Apple notoriously offers some of the steepest savings on Prime Day, and this year is no different. Capable of supporting all your school needs, the MacBook Air with M1 is on sale right now at a low price of $949.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop

Chromebooks are known for being versatile and able to handle any student’s task. The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is sleek enough to bring with them on the go, and you can pick it up during the Prime Day sale for only $209.99.

Kindle Kids Edition

With this Kindle Kids Edition, bookworms can carry their favorite books with them at all times. It’s lightweight, has ample storage and a battery that can last for days. Get it right now at its sale price of $64.99.

Other top deals in this space

HEADPHONES

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Kids will love these headphones because they’re stylish and comfortable, and you’ll love not having to listen to their music, video games and phone calls. The best part: They’re marked down 29% for Prime Day.

Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds

Whether they’re listening to music, working out, watching a video or in a Zoom call, these Echo Buds earbuds can do it all. With a sale price of $79.99, we recommend snagging these while they’re still available.

Redragon GS510 Waltz Desktop Speakers

These Redragon computer speakers make it much easier for students to watch videos and online classes on their desktop or laptop, thanks to their rich, clear audio. They’re on sale for just $23.99 right now, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

For students who are on the go, a Bluetooth speaker like this one from Anker allows you to listen to audio from your laptop, tablet or phone with ease. The battery can run for 24 hours, too, and right now, you can get it for 27% off during Prime Day.

Echo Studio

The Echo Studio smart speaker delivers an immersive sound andlets you control all the smart devices in your home with simple voice commands. It’s on sale for just $199.99 right now, making it an excellent time to buy.

Other top deals in this space

BACKPACKS AND OTHER SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam

This Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming webcam will help your kid stay focused for Zoom meetings or virtual projects. Set them up for success and get this high-quality webcam while it’s $151.99.

Adidas Kids Young Creator Backpack

They’ll be able to carry their textbooks in style with this Adidas Kids Young Creator backpack. The padded straps provide the perfect amount of comfort to wear all day, plus it has more than enough pockets to fit everything they need for school.

Contigo Autoseal Trekker Kids Water Bottle, 2 Pack

Not only is a reusable bottle eco-friendly, but it’s also much more sanitary than drinking straight out of a water fountain. So take advantage of this Prime Day sale and get the Contigo Autoseal Trekker Kids water bottle two-pack for only $8.39.

Bagmine Kids Dinosaur Insulated Lunch Box

Known for being reliable and offering ample compartments, the Bagmine Insulated lunchbox is one of the best for back-to-school. Snatch it up right now for only $7.99 and finish up your shopping early.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator

Middle school and college students may need an advanced graphing calculator like the Texas Instruments TI-84. It offers a high-res, full-color backlit display and is available for just $132.99.

Other top deals in this space

COLLEGE DORM ESSENTIALS

Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy

Keep your shampoo, condition, body wash, razor and other shower essentials organized in the dorm bathroom with this durable mesh shower caddy. It’s on sale for just $8.53, so you may want to pick up one for home too.

Wellhome Basic 100% Cotton Towel Set

This Wellhome 100% Cotton Towel Set soaks up water quickly, making it easy to dry off after a shower. Right now, you can save 20% on it and score four towels for just $35.99.

Purity Home Pure Organic Cotton Twin XL Bed Sheets

College dorms are known for their extra-long twin beds, so you’ll probably need a new set of sheets before you leave for college. With these twin extra-large sheets from Purity Home are on sale for just $22.99 for Prime Day, you may want to grab more than one set.

Nostalgia Retro Large Countertop Microwave

This Nostalgia Microwave makes it easy to whip up quick meals in the comfort of your dorm room. Grab it during Prime Day, and you’ll pay just $76.99.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV

When you need a study break, this Insignia Smart HD Fire TV lets you binge all your Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max favorites with ease. It comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, too, and is on sale for just $119.99.

Other top deals in this space

This large, collapsible laundry basket is on sale for $11.99, marked down from $15.99.

This gel memory foam mattress topper from LUCID fits twin extra-large beds and is reduced to just $44.72 right now:

Grab this stylish, lightweight gym bag for just $15.19 on Prime Day.

Make your dorm room as cozy as possible with this faux fur throw, marked down to $12.79 from its original price of $24.99.

Score 20% off this convertible, microfiber-covered futon that’s perfect for weekend guests in your dorm room.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL OUTFITS

CasaMiel Unisex Kids Rainboots

Since kids grow every year, it’s probably time to trade in their old boots for a new pair. We recommend the Casamiel Kids Rainboots, and right now, you can pick them up for only $19.19.

Under Armour Unisex Child Pursuit 2 Alternative Closure Sneaker

Whether your kids are hanging out with friends or running around the school halls, the Under Armour Child Pursuit 2 sneakers will keep their feet comfortable. They’re currently only $33.29, so grab them before the sale ends.

Feidoog Toddler Polar Fleece Jacket

Summer is the best time to purchase a fall coat for kids — the prices are great, and you don’t have to worry about not being prepared when chilly weather sneaks up on you. Buy the Feidoog Polar Fleece Hooded Jacket for only $18.39.

Hiheart Kids Waterproof Fleece Lined Raincoat

It’s not too early to think about keeping kids warm this school year during those brisk fall days. The Hiheart Fleece Lined Raincoat is an excellent choice for older kids, plus it’s on sale right now for only $23.99.

Tommy Hilfiger Girls’ Adaptive Sweater

This 100% cotton Tommy Hilfiger sweater will keep your little girl warm and stylish this fall at school. Right now, you save 20% during Prime Day, so pick one up while you can.

Vineyard Vines Boys’ Saltwater ½-zip Pullover

This smart-looking sweater is comfortable and warm enough to keep kids focused at school all fall and winter long. It’s available in three different colors and on sale right now for 25% off.

Other top deals in this space

