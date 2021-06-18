Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Tennessee using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation, and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices, or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Tennessee.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Monroe County

– Population: 46,064

– Median home value: $133,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $668 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $42,429

– Top places to live: Sweetwater (B-), Madisonville (B-), Vonore (B-)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hamblen County

– Population: 64,132

– Median home value: $137,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $735 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $43,619

– Top places to live: Morristown (B-)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Gibson County

– Population: 49,228

– Median home value: $98,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $680 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $43,171

– Top places to live: Medina (A-), Milan (B), Dyer (B)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fayette County

– Population: 40,164

– Median home value: $206,700 (80% own)

– Median rent: $739 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $60,711

– Top places to live: Piperton (B), Oakland (B-), Rossville (B+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anderson County

– Population: 76,061

– Median home value: $146,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $750 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $50,392

– Top places to live: Oak Ridge (A), Norris (B), Clinton (B-)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Franklin County

– Population: 41,725

– Median home value: $139,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $678 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $51,585

– Top places to live: Winchester (B), Decherd (C+), Estill Springs (C+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Meigs County

– Population: 12,104

– Median home value: $136,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $726 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $49,167

– Top places to live: Decatur (C+)

Canva

#18. Sevier County

– Population: 97,068

– Median home value: $175,500 (69% own)

– Median rent: $791 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $49,610

– Top places to live: Pigeon Forge (B), Seymour (B), Sevierville (B-)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Blount County

– Population: 129,927

– Median home value: $182,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $788 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $56,667

– Top places to live: Maryville (A), Alcoa (A-), Louisville (B+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Unicoi County

– Population: 17,811

– Median home value: $129,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $630 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $41,890

– Top places to live: Unicoi (B), Banner Hill (B-), Erwin (B-)

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hardin County

– Population: 25,715

– Median home value: $124,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $592 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $40,682

– Top places to live: Crump (B-), Savannah (C+), Olivet (C)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamilton County

– Population: 360,919

– Median home value: $180,900 (64% own)

– Median rent: $868 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $55,070

– Top places to live: Lookout Mountain (A), Signal Mountain (A), Collegedale (A)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. McNairy County

– Population: 25,844

– Median home value: $98,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $624 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $39,161

– Top places to live: Selmer (C+), Adamsville (B-), Eastview (B-)

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Knox County

– Population: 461,104

– Median home value: $183,200 (64% own)

– Median rent: $892 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $57,470

– Top places to live: Farragut (A+), Knoxville (A-), Mascot (B-)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

– Population: 17,753

– Median home value: $133,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $545 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $36,004

– Top places to live: Mountain City (C+)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Giles County

– Population: 29,285

– Median home value: $129,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $660 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,614

– Top places to live: Pulaski (C+), Elkton (B), Lynnville (B-)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Greene County

– Population: 68,834

– Median home value: $122,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $620 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $42,595

– Top places to live: Tusculum (A-), Greeneville (B), Mosheim (C)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Decatur County

– Population: 11,686

– Median home value: $98,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $531 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $42,031

– Top places to live: Decaturville (B)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Roane County

– Population: 53,075

– Median home value: $150,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $672 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $53,367

– Top places to live: Kingston (B), Midtown (B-), Oliver Springs (C+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

– Population: 127,805

– Median home value: $163,000 (64% own)

– Median rent: $757 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $48,334

– Top places to live: Johnson City (A), Jonesborough (B+), Oak Grove (B-)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carroll County

– Population: 27,886

– Median home value: $88,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $622 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $42,637

– Top places to live: McKenzie (B+), Trezevant (B), Hollow Rock (B)

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Henry County

– Population: 32,284

– Median home value: $103,300 (76% own)

– Median rent: $643 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $40,502

– Top places to live: Paris (B-), Henry (B-), Puryear (C+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cumberland County

– Population: 59,216

– Median home value: $153,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $696 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $45,958

– Top places to live: Lake Tansi (B), Fairfield Glade (B-), Crossville (C+)

Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Loudon County

– Population: 52,340

– Median home value: $222,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $802 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $58,065

– Top places to live: Tellico Village (B), Loudon (B), Lenoir City (B)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sullivan County

– Population: 157,050

– Median home value: $141,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $668 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $46,684

– Top places to live: Kingsport (A-), Colonial Heights (B+), Bristol (B+)