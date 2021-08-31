Former Germantown Middle School band director John Lane dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Lane was the band director at Germantown Middle School (submitted photo)

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — John Lane, who directed band at Germantown Middle School in a career that spanned more than 30 years, died Monday night of complications from COVID-19, his wife Diane Lane said.

Lane was a beloved band director who introduced many students to the love of instrumental music. Students are logging on to the “We LOVE John Lane!” Facebook group to express their fondness for the retired educator.  

Lane retired in 2016 from Shelby County Schools.

The family plans a small service this week. They plan a larger more public event to celebrate his life May 13 at Ellendale United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Delta Fair safety

COVID Desoto County Schools

Rocks through windows in neighborhood

Man saves fawn from Hurricane Ida floodwaters

Jail COVID order

New Orleans evacuees in Memphis

More News