Former Germantown Middle School band director John Lane dies

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — John Lane, who directed band at Germantown Middle School in a career that spanned more than 30 years, died Monday night of complications from COVID-19, his wife Diane Lane said.

Lane was a beloved band director who introduced many students to the love of instrumental music. Students are logging on to the “We LOVE John Lane!” Facebook group to express their fondness for the retired educator.

Lane retired in 2016 from Shelby County Schools.

The family plans a small service this week. They plan a larger more public event to celebrate his life May 13 at Ellendale United Methodist Church.