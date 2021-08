MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those visiting Beale Street this weekend will have to pay a $5 “security fee,” according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

The commission made the announcement Thursday. Starting this weekend, the fee will be used on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The security fee is used to help reduce crowd sizes and create the best possible visitor experience on Beale,” the commission said.

The charge begins at 10 p.m. each night.