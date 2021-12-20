MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials for Memphis in May announced a partial list of artists confirmed to appear at the region’s largest music festival Monday.

The 2022 BSMF announced headliners are Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia.

Artists announced in the ’round one’ 2022 line-up includes Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, The Glorious Sons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sarkodie, Dirty Honey, Soccer Mommy, Trigger Hippy, Sue Foley and Kenny Brown.

The full lineup will be released early February.

The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival will make its anticipated return after the pandemic caused cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The BSMF will take place at the Memphis Fairgrounds instead of its original home at Tom Lee park due to construction.