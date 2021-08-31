Beale Street Landing undergoes $800,000 renovation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Landing, the $43 million river cruise dock that opened in downtown Memphis in 2014 after a decade of planning and construction, is undergoing renovations to replace a cracked concrete façade.

Memphis River Parks Partnership announced Tuesday that demolition is happening now, with construction of a new façade expected by December. The previous concrete structure, which supports a grass-covered roof, had developed cracks.

MRPP said it has received $800,000 in funding for the project, which is 73% of the project’s cost.

Cracks can be seen in the concrete at Beale Street Landing.

The site at Riverside and Beale functions as a landing for American Queen Steamboat Company and American Cruise Lines, and there is a visitors center inside the facility. A planned restaurant site has remained vacant since 2018.

“The repairs to Beale Street Landing’s façade will not only make our riverfront more appealing, but will increase our ability to bolster the riverfront’s economic impact,” MRPP said in a statement.

During construction, cruise ships will continue to dock there, but the facility will be closed to event rentals.