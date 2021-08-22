Batesville man charged in Oxford deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oxford Police Department says a Batesville man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Oxford.

Oxford Police say 19-year-old Keith Harmon, Jr., of Batesville has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 24-year-old John Adams of Oxford.

Police say Adams was shot to death at the Links Apartments Saturday morning. Witnesses in the area were able to give officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Oxford Police say the Batesville Police Department and Panola County Sheriff’s Department later stopped that vehicle.

Police say Harmon was taken into custody at that time.

Harmon’s bond has been set at $1 million.

“Over the past few weeks our local law enforcement officers have been meeting with other local, state and federal agencies to work to combat the growing violence in our areas. Oxford is a safe community and we are committed to keeping it that way,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement released Sunday. “If you come to Oxford to harm and victimize our community, rest assured that we will pour every resource and every ounce of our energy we have to finding you and prosecuting you to the fullest extent of the law.”

John Adams (photo courtesy of the Oxford Police Department)

McCutchen says Adams had just graduated from the University of Mississippi in May with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“This is a tragic event that cut a young promising life short and altered a family forever,” McCutchen.

The Oxford Police Department thanked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the Batesville Police Department, and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office for their help.