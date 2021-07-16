Baseball event raises money for Collierville boy injured in rollercoaster accident

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Dozens in Collierville showed up to the baseball field Friday evening to raise money for the 11-year-old boy injured in a Missouri rollercoaster accident.  

Aalando Perry, who was blind before the crash, had both of his legs and one of his arms crushed in June 20 accident.  

Almost a month later, he’s still at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. 

“Skin grafts and also tissue implants, blood transfusions, you name it,” said Perry’s grandmother Shelandra Ford.  

Hence, Friday’s fundraiser, titled Dingers for Dragons. It was first held in 2019 to help another accident victim.  

Perry’s 14-year-old brother, Damari, threw the first pitch and video conferenced Aalando from his hospital bed. 

“It’s a lot of people here for you tonight, Lando,” he told his brother. 

“This is Collierville. This is what we do for our own and it’s just really cool that Collierville showed up tonight,” said Perry’s teacher Risa Elder. 

An online fundraiser for Aalando has already raised more than $15,000.

