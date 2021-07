BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is warning residents about a scam call pretending to be the city’s water department.

In a Facebook post, the police department said they’ve received several calls from residents about fraud. People in the area said they are being contacted by someone who claims to be the Bartlett Water Department.

The caller is asking for bank information for overdue bills.

Bartlett Police said this is fraud and contact them if you’re contacted by them.