Bartlett High School choir teacher indicted on theft charge after money for choir trips goes missing

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett High School teacher was indicted on theft charges after nearly $7,000 was missing from the choir funds.

According to the state investigators, Paul Whited was responsible for collecting choir fees and payment for choir trips. From August 2018 to September 2019, he collected more than $25,000 from students but was unable to account for nearly $7,000.

Investigators said they had more than 139 receipts from students and found discrepancies with 46 of them. Of those 46, 41 had given Whited cash, which was not handed over to the school finance office.

During questioning, Whited said he had at least one other person helping him with the money, and that anyone could have walked into the choir room and taken the money.

Whited was indicted in May 2021 on one count of theft. The indictment was just released Friday by state officials.