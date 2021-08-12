Baptist Hospitals to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baptist DeSoto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all its employees by Nov. 1.

The hospital made the announcement Thursday, saying about 60% of its 19,000 employees in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi already were vaccinated.

 “After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Methodist Le Bonheur and the VA hospital have already mandated vaccines for employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

GAMEHOWSE on 3 Good Minutes

Santa Barbara Dad Charged With Killing His Children

Memphis hospitals under strain

COVID patients fill MS hospitals

3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

Marion schools COVID

More News