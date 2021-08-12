Baptist Hospitals to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all its employees by Nov. 1.

The hospital made the announcement Thursday, saying about 60% of its 19,000 employees in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi already were vaccinated.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Methodist Le Bonheur and the VA hospital have already mandated vaccines for employees.