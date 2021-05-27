Authorities: Quitman County jail escapee captured

OXFORD, Miss. — After nearly three weeks on the run, an inmate who escaped from the Quitman County Jail was captured.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement on Thursday. They didn’t provide any details on Keith Coleman’s capture, other than to say he was back in custody.

The news comes roughly a week after Oxford Police issued an alert saying the fugitive had been spotted near the corner of Highway 30 and Campground Road. At the time, they warned he was considered armed and dangerous.