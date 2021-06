MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident along Union Avenue.

A WREG photographer reported a body was discovered near the corner of Union and Cleveland early Monday morning near Cleveland. Witnesses told him the victim was hit by a truck, who then fled the scene.

Memphis Police roped off the area between Cleveland and Pine Street as part of their investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.