Authorities: Austin Peay football player charged with cutting neck of teammate

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A football player at Austin Peay State University was arrested after cutting the neck of a teammate during a fight about a room key, according to our news partners at Clarksville Now.

Nigel J. Ron Brannon was charged with aggravated assault, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states the incident happened on July 22 around 7 p.m. in University Landing Apartments.

The victim and Brannon are roommates and were looking for Brannon’s key in the victims room at the time, according to the warrant.

The document states Brannon wouldn’t allow the victim to leave, pulled out a knife and threatened him with it. When he tried to get past Brannon, they fought, and the victim was cut on the neck and on the wrist.

The victim was then able to get past Brannon and ran out the door, according to the warrant.

Around 7 p.m., the victim flagged down Clarksville police and told them what happened. The victim had to get stitches to the neck and had a deep cut on his left wrist.

Brannon told police he was angry he lost his key to his room and believed it was in the victim’s room. The victim is an incoming sophomore on the Govs football team.

Brannon is an incoming junior who transferred to Austin Peay at the start of the year from the University of Memphis. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Austin Peay sports officials told Clarksville Now that Brannon was suspended pending the results of this investigation.

No other information was immediately released.