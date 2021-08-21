Authorities: At least 8 dead, 40 missing after flooding in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Humphreys County say multiple people have died and others are still missing after severe flooding Saturday.

Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to News 2 that there are “multiple fatalities” and “multiple missing” throughout the county. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards tells News 2 40 people are missing. Authorities are efforting a number to call to report anyone missing, although the number is not up and running yet.

Sheriff Davis also told News 2 the county water system is down and search and rescue efforts are still active and will continue through the night.

Residents are also asked not to travel to Waverly as flooding remains severe.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they have two aircraft flying around. The aircraft are prepared to stay up through the night in Waverly as long as the weather hold out.

