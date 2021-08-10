Attorney Ben Crump to hold news conference on Alvin Motley case; Kroger says company ‘deeply saddened’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday, a day after it was announced he had been retained to represent the family of Alvin Motley, who was shot to death over the weekend at a Kroger Fuel Center in East Memphis.

Crump’s practice has included high-profile recent civil rights cases involving Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Brionna Taylor and others.

The family, NAACP President Van Turner and Senator Katrina Robinson will also be in attendance.

WREG will livestream the press conference in the player above at noon.

On Tuesday, Kroger also released a statement on the shooting saying, “We are deeply saddened, extremely angry and horrified by this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the Motley family. This tragic incident involved a third-party contractor onsite to provide security services at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center. We ask all third-party contractors to respect and honor our core values which include respect, diversity, and inclusion. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift action. The only outcome we seek is justice.”

Gregory Livingston, 54, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $1.8 million bond.

A Kroger spokesperson said he was an employee of Allied Universal Security when he was working as a guard Saturday. State records show that at the time he was not a licensed armed security guard. His license was expired and he was in the process of renewing.

Livingston was also a former officer employed with the City of Horn Lake from August 1998 until he resigned April 2001, a commander at the Horn Lake Police Department said. Southaven Police also confirmed he briefly worked as a patrol officer in that city.

According to the family, Motley was visiting Memphis for business and had several projects in the works prior to his death.

A witness told police the incident started as security guard Livingston and Motley argued over the volume of music coming from their car. The witness said she told Motley to come back to the car, but he then exited the car and told Livingston they should “talk like men.”

Memphis Police said Livingston told officers he had shot someone. A 9mm Glock 19 was recovered.