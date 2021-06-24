Attempted murder charges filed after pair accused of shooting at Memphis Burger King over spicy chicken sandwich

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after they were accused of firing shots at a Frayser Burger King following a confrontation over a spicy chicken sandwich.

Officers were called to the store located at 2641 North Hollywood on June 6. Two people were injured, and two others were put in harm’s way, police said.

According to the witnesses, Keonna Haliburton was involved in an argument with Burger King employees regarding a chicken sandwich. The driver Tavarus McKinney drove away, only to return to the parking lot a few minutes later.

That’s when shots were fired, police said.

All four victims identified McKinney and Haliburton to police as the individuals responsible. They were arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.