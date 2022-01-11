MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Frayser woman last week.

The woman was shot and killed inside her home on Burnham Avenue around 4 p.m. last Monday.

A witness from inside of the home told investigators that Roy Jones Sr. and the woman was involved in an argument, which was followed by a gunshot, according to court documents.

The witness also told police that Jones said “I just did a bad thing,” moments before fleeing the scene in the woman’s Black Ford Focus.

Jones was charged with first degree murder.