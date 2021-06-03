Arkansas police: Man killed in struggle for trooper’s gun

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Authorities say an Arkansas state trooper fatally shot a man during a struggle for the trooper’s gun.

In a statement, the Arkansas State Police say the man was riding a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon when he failed to comply with the trooper’s order to stop on U.S. 70 near Lake Hamilton, just west of Hot Springs.

Memphis bridge closure creates more traffic for Delta towns in Arkansas, Mississippi

After a short chase down a dead-end street, the man hopped off the bike and ran away with the trooper in pursuit. After the trooper fired a stun gun at the man and approached him, the struggle ensued and the man was shot dead.

The deceased was not identified by the ASP pending notification of next of kin.