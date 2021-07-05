Arkansas officer killed by vehicle hailed as “an example”

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A police officer killed by a vehicle in a northwest Arkansas convenience store parking lot has been hailed as “an example in what he did.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson eulogized Pea Ridge police Officer Kevin Apple at a Friday funeral attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers.

Police say Apple died June 26 when he was struck in a convenience store parking lot by a vehicle sought by Rogers police. The vehicle dragged Apple for about 150 yards before leaving the scene.

It was later found in Bella Vista and two occupants were arrested on warrants including capital murder.