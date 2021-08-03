Arkansas moms file lawsuit in Pulaski County in attempt to stop state ban on mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansas mothers have filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County looking to stop the state from enforcing a new law that would ban local schools and other public entities from enacting new mask mandates.

The women want a judge to enact a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Act 1002, which places a ban on a mask mandate, and issue a declaratory judgment that the ban is unconstitutional.

This action comes just two weeks before the majority of Arkansas schools open their doors to students and on the same day that the state legislature met to approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s public health emergency declaration made last week.

