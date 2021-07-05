Arkansas man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate Rolf D. Kaestel, 70.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man who’s been serving a life sentence for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water pistol has moved closer to being eligible for parole.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced he intends to make Rolf Kaestel immediately eligible for parole. There’s a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback before the governor’s decision becomes final.

Seventy-year-old Kaestel was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison after he robbed a Fort Smith taco shop of $264. Kaestel was armed only with a water pistol at the time.

Kaestel’s case had received attention nationally from activists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

White House announces child tax credit expansion as part of the $1.9T rescue plan

Elsa forecast to near Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday

Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson ban: 'rules are rules'

Florida condo building demolished

Florida condo demolition

Something borrowed, something... fire retardant? Firefighters rescue wedding dress from massive fire in Millcreek

More News