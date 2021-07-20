Arkansas man killed by police at hotel in Mississippi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. — An Arkansas man has been killed by police in Mississippi after they surrounded a hotel over the weekend.

Authorities say Quentin Bogard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, barricaded himself inside a room at the Relax Inn in Canton, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon. Police said that after a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired on officers, who returned fire and mortally wounded him.

Christopher Vauthan, a hotel guest who was in a room below Bogard, tells WAPT-TV that he and other guests and staff members were moved to the office area of the hotel.

There were no reported injuries among guests or employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Border Restrictions to be Extended

President Biden credits administration with economic success; calls on Congress to pass legislation

RedZone Ministries

Two people injured in separate overnight shootings in Memphis

Lift Off: Bezos becomes next billionaire in space

Businesses struggling to find workers

More News