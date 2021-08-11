Arkansas fugitive wanted in Crittenden County homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said Stacy Malcolm Abram, the man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the town of Earle, was arrested.

Abram, 26, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition back to the Mid-South.

According to authorities, Abram shot and killed an Earle resident on May 7. He had been on the run since the homicide.

Arkansas authorities searching for Earle murder suspect

In February, Abram and three men — family members who also happened to be named Stacy Abram — were accused of shooting another man. The co-defendants were arrested while Stacy Malcolm Abram was able to evade police.

WREG learned he was also wanted late last year for shooting another man on November 26. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cross County, but his time behind bars didn’t last long.