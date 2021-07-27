Arkansas Department of Education releases new guidance for 2021-2022 school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education has released updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year.

The new guidance updates quarantine rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Students who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 won’t need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms and if both the infected and exposed person are wearing masks.

The department also urges schools to follow the latest CDC recommendations on masking, which includes unvaccinated people wearing masks indoors and outdoors in crowded settings.

Schools are encouraged to get as many students 12-and-up vaccinated.

Click here for 2021-2022 COVID-19 guidance for schoolsDownload

Because children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time, consistent and correct mask usage is recommended while indoors in all school settings with children under age 12.

In addition, consistent mask usage should be strongly considered in any classroom setting where the vaccination status of students of any age cannot be confirmed.

