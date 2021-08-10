Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high for 2nd day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new high for the second day in a row.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported its virus hospitalizations rose by 59 to 1,435. A day earlier, Arkansas broke the record it set in January for total COVID-19 hospitalizations. The latest surge has been brought on by the extra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

The state’s coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,600 and COVID-19 deaths increased by 24. There are 507 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 295 on ventilators.

The department said there are only 12 ICU beds available in the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

FBI raids home of Knoxville man charged in Capitol riot

Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 briefing as ICU beds in Arkansas run out

2-year-old shoots and kills father in Gastonia

CDC warns against getting third COVID shot without FDA approval

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Officials say 2 people transported from Volunteer High with unknown injuries

More News