Arkansas authorities searching for Earle murder suspect

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Stacy Malcolm Abram is connected to at least two shootings in the town of Earle.

Deputies say the latest happened May 7. They believe he’s responsible for the homicide of an Earle resident.

In February, Abram and three men — family members who all happened to also be named Stacy Abram — were accused of shooting another man. The co-defendants were arrested while Stacy Malcolm Abram was able to evade police.

Pastor Otis Davis of First Baptist Church said he knows Abrams family and has crossed paths with Stacy Abram several times over the years.

“If you ever see him, you’d never think that about him. I mean he’s just a nice mannerable guy but sometimes looks are deceiving,” he said.

A cash reward of $2,000 is up for grabs for information leading to Abram’s arrest, and this arrest wouldn’t be his first. WREG learned he was also wanted late last year for shooting another man on November 26. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cross County, but his time behind bars didn’t last long.

We reached out to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for more information but was told no one would be available to speak Wednesday. However, a law enforcement source close to the case said they desperately need the public’s help to put Abrams behind bars.

“Turn yourself in and save everybody some problems and some heart aches, as well,” encouraged Davis.

Davis said he and several other pastors in the community have been working closely with law enforcement to find solutions to Earle’s growing crime problem. He said the big reason people aren’t speaking up is they’re afraid.

“If you see something, you got to speak it. Anonymous. You don’t have to call [using] your name. If you know something, then you got to say it. That’s the only way the law is going to be able to solve your problems,” he added.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.