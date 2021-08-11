ARDOT: Inspection of I-55 bridge to last weeks, force temporary lane closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers who plan to take I-55 over the Mississippi River will need to pack some patience for the next few weeks.  

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will be inspecting the bridge starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. They will block the outside lane heading south this week. Next week, the outside northbound lane will be closed.  

In all, authorities said the inspection process will last a few weeks.  

It was originally scheduled to happen earlier this year but was put on hold after the I-40 bridge was shut down. 

