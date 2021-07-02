AR-15 used to carjack woman pumping tire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say an AR-15 was among the weapons used to carjack a woman as she was parked at an air pump in the parking lot of East Memphis gas station Tuesday.

The victim told police she went to the Valero on White Station near Quince at around 9:30 p.m. after she noticed one of her tires was flat. Surveillance video shows the woman sitting in her 2018 Audi A6 by the air pump when an orange SUV pulls into the parking lot.

Two men got out and approached the Audi. One was armed with a handgun and the other was armed with an AR-15. Moments later, the driver gets out of the car with her hands raised and one of the suspects drives off in her car while the other takes the SUV they arrived in.

Police say it was a Hyundai Santa Fe with Mississippi license plates and may have also been taken in a carjacking.

That woman’s car was found a day later in a church parking lot.

A few hours before the carjacking at Valero, another Audi driver narrowly avoided having his car stolen in Cordova.

He told police two men in a black vehicle followed him home to the Woodcase Apartments and pointed a gun at his chest when he got out of his car.

They demanded the keys to his Audi A4, but had trouble starting the car and so ran off with only the keys.