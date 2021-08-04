AP: Police brass eyed in probe of Black man’s deadly arrest

This May 10, 2019 photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains on the shield and uniform of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La., after troopers punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating whether top Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to protect troopers who punched, dragged and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.

It’s a significant expansion of the federal inquiry that began as an examination of the troopers’ violence against Greene. Investigators are now probing allegations top police supervisors disregarded body camera evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and pressed a state prosecutor not to bring any charges.

That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and a half dozen people familiar with the case.