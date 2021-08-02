Anxiety abounds as evictions resume in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Eviction anxiety intensifies in Memphis as the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31. Shelby County has been battling evictions ever since a federal judge ended the moratorium early this March.



Ever since, it’s been a race against time for many who face eviction after the pandemic. Shelby County Eviction court reopened Monday. This means evictions that were previously halted are now being processed again.



Local non-profit organizations are concerned that people will be evicted before they have a chance to get help. One of those organizations fighting for tenants is Memphis Area Legal services.



WREG spoke with Cindy Ettingoff of Memphis Area Legal Services, “I can see both sides of it. However, my concerns for the community is the fact that we have the Delta variant on the uprise and we have people who are going to be out on the streets.”



This matter is an even more urgent concern for members of Shelby County facing eviction. Local evictions resumed in March when a federal judge ruled in favor of a group of landlords that challenged the CDC’s eviction ban.



This urgency underscores the work of the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance program which helps renters impacted by COVID-19 pay up to 12 months of owed rent and utilities.



WREG spoke with this organization as well, “there are a lot of extremes we’ve seen in cases and it just makes you really grateful and really want to get the resources to the people.” Karen Gausse tells us.



With 13-million dollars worth of funding still available for use, the staff at the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance program is working around landlords unwilling to accept money from the program to help as many people stay in their homes as possible.

Noting the hesitancy, “if a landlord for whatever reason decides not to participate then we will cut that check of arrears owed directly to the tenant,” Gausse informs us.

Since March, this program has helped more than five-thousand families.

The application for this round of emergency rental and utility assistance closes August 14.

It will reopen in September.