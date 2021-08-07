Anniversary of Hiroshima bombings observed in Oak Ridge memorial site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — August 6, 1945, the United States bombed the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and then bombed Nagasaki a few days later; which lead to Japan surrendering, ending World War II.

Friday, a ceremony at the Y-12 Nuclear Weapons Complex in Oak Ridge commemorated the nuclear bombings. The Y-12 facility played a key role in developing the bombs dropped on Japan. 76 years after the bombers, some survivors are still living.

One such survivor, who was 11 at the time of the bombings said, “We must assert, with far more urgency, that nuclear weapons cannot coexist with humankind. Weapons of this capacity must be abolished from the Earth.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Nuclear bombings commemorated in Oak Ridge

Small Tokyo bar celebrates all things Texas

Tennessee health, education officials host virtual briefing

'I tried to barter with God.' Oklahoma family ravaged by COVID-19

Olympic bubble sees low COVID-19 case rates

More News