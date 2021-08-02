Woman charged with second-degree murder in East Tennessee water park shooting

Sarah Romine, 31, from Knoxville, Tenn. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. (Photo: Sevierville Police Department)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say an altercation in the parking lot of a Tennessee water park led to a shooting that killed one woman and wounded another.

Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke said in a statement that officers responded Saturday evening to a report of shots fired at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

He said officers found two females from Loudon with gunshot wounds. One later died and the other is expected to survive.

Police stopped a vehicle that witnesses described and arrested 31-year-old Sarah Romine of Knoxville on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she has a lawyer.

WATE in Knoxville reports that Romine is an off-duty Knox County EMT. She is currently on leave without pay.

Romine, 31, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated after emergency crews responded to a reported shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on July 31. Sevierville Police believes Romine shot both victims.

We have confirmed reports that an EMT from American Medical Response (AMR) Knox County, Sarah Romine, has been arrested on charges unrelated to her employment with AMR. Ms. Romine is on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation. Her leave will remain in effect until the resolution of the investigation by local authorities. Any questions pertaining to this incident must be directed to Sevierville Police Department. Mike Cohen, spokesperson for AMR

The other suspect believed to be involved in the incident, Joshua Dannels, 30, of Crossville, was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Both Romine and Dannels were taken to the Sevier County Jail for booking.

According to SPD, a Loudon woman, Kelsy Cook, 24, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar Air Ambulance. She was pronounced dead later in the evening. Another woman also from Loudon was transported to LeConte Medical Center. Her injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to investigators.