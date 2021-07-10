American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis because of disruptive passenger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A flight attendant was filmed telling passengers that some of their disruptive behavior was “disgusting.” (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis on Saturday morning after a passenger became disruptive, according to the airline.

A spokesperson with American Airlines told WREG flight 1071 with service from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.

The flight landed safely at Memphis International Airport, and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities, and the flight departed for Atlanta shortly after.

MAPD took one passenger into custody and transported him to Regional One Medical Center and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

The aircraft is an A321 with 166 passengers and a crew of six.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Bowie Co. health authority confirms Delta variant in Texarkana

Confederate bust removal

Ongoing feud leads to drive-by shooting in Miller County, Ashdown man charged

Getting married? New Colorado program could help pay for your wedding

NJ toddler and mother allegedly abducted by boy's father

Tri-Cities leaders confront state officials about 'Tennessee on Me' campaign excluding Northeast Tennessee

More News