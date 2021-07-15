Ambulance stolen from Regional Medical Center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was recovered after it was stolen Wednesday night from the Regional Medical Center.

According to authorities, the paramedics assigned to the ambulance parked on the street next to the driveway, leaving the keys inside and the engine running, because the ambulance bays at the hospital were full.

The vehicle was stolen, and was later recovered in the area of Breedlove and St. Charles in the New Chicago area after dispatch received an anonymous tip.

The ambulance keys, ABD pads and bandages were the only stolen items reported.

MPD did not mention whether anyone had been arrested.

